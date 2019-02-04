Mentally disabled man reported missing from mother’s home in Wayne

A mentally disabled man with bipolar disorder was reported missing from his mother’s home last week in northwest suburban Wayne.

About 5 p.m. Jan. 29, 43-year-old Christopher Wolek went missing from the home, according to an alert from Chicago police. Wolek’s mother told authorities that she was also missing $240 in cash.

Wolek lives at MADO Healthcare Douglas Park, 1550 S. Albany Ave., but checked out on Jan. 26 to temporarily stay with his mother, police said. He was scheduled to return to the facility the same day he went missing.

Wolek is described as a 5-foot-5, 190-pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair, police said. He relies on medication that he didn’t take with him.

Anyone with information about Wolek’s whereabouts should call the KaneComm Dispatch Center at (630) 232-8400.