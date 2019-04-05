Mercury spill reported at DePaul College Prep

Authorities responded to a “small mercury spill” Friday evening at DePaul College Prep in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

No injuries were reported at 5:30 p.m., shortly after hazmat crews showed up to the school at 3633 N. California Ave., the Chicago Fire Department said.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Last week, Marvin Camras Elementary was shut down after a barometer in a science lab spilled 5 tablespoons of mercury. Chicago Public Schools said the school would remain closed through the rest of this week for decontamination.

Mercury poisoning can cause vision loss, motor skills impairment, muscle weakness and memory loss, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.