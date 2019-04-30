Man arrested after threats made to Mercy Hospital employee

Charges were pending Tuesday against a man who allegedly threatened an employee at Mercy Hospital.

About 10:55 a.m., the employee reported to police from the hospital at 2525 S. Michigan Ave. that their estranged boyfriend was messaging threats to them, Chicago police said.

The man who allegedly made the threats was arrested about 30 minutes later in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in Grand Crossing, police said.

Reports of the situation involving a SWAT team were false, police said.

A spokesperson for Mercy Hospital did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

On Nov. 19, 2018, a doctor was fatally shot in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital by her ex-fiancé, who also killed a bystander and a police officer.