Man dies after jumping from Mercy Hospital window: police

A man died after jumping from Mercy Hospital Wednesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 8:33 a.m., the 47-year-old man opened the window and jumped from the hospital, 2525 S. Michigan Ave., according to Chicago police. He was dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.