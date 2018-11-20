Father of slain Mercy Hospital doctor: ‘Tammy’s profession was to save lives’

Dr. Tamara O'Neal was shot to death at Mercy Hospital on Monday.

Tamara O’Neal loved saving lives.

The emergency room doctor thrived on the energy of administering on-the-fly medicine to whoever came through the doors at Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville, just south of McCormick Place.

“She loved the action,” her father, Tom O’Neal, said Tuesday morning from his living room in LaPorte, Ind.

“She was in on a whole bunch of high-profile cases where people were shot and we’d see it on the news and she’d be treating the victims,” he said.

Her family was still struggling Tuesday to comprehend how she herself became a high-profile victim of gun violence.

O’Neal’s ex-fiance, whose name family members didn’t want to even utter, shot and killed O’Neal Monday at the hospital.

The accused gunman, Juan Lopez, also fatally shot two other people during a shooting rampage and gun fight with cops at the hospital Monday afternoon — Chicago Police officer Samuel Jimenez and Dayna Less, 25, who was training to become a pharmacist.

Lopez then also died of a gunshot wound, but it is unclear if he shot himself or was killed by police.

O’Neal had worked at the hospital for two years.

“She was engaged to him. She broke it off a few months back and he couldn’t let it go,” Tom O’Neal said.

“Family had talked to her and basically said, ‘Cut your ties because you just can’t be friends with someone in situations like that.’ … He couldn’t let go and he took her away from us,” he said.

“Senseless … Tammy’s profession was to save lives, the officer’s profession was to save lives, the pharmacist, all of them — except for

him,” Tom O’Neal said.

The last words the father and daughter shared were tender.

“She called me Sunday night. I was watching the Bears game and she was watching the Bears game and the game started to get tight and she said ‘I can’t take it, dad, I’ve got to go to work in the morning’ and I said, ‘They’re going to pull it off, Tammy … and she said ‘I’ll talk to you tomorrow’ and I said OK. And then she said, ‘I love you’ — that’s the last thing she said to me.”

O’Neal’s career path was leading her toward psychiatry — until she picked up a human brain in a lab class and became filled with awe.

“She knew that she had to go into the medical field when she picked up that brain.”

After graduating from Purdue University with a psychology degree, she took pre-med courses at Southern Illinois University before graduating from the medical program at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said Tom O’Neal, a retired information technology project manager.

“She always went after what she really wanted in life” her father said.

At Purdue, he added, “she had a professor tell her that he didn’t think that she could become a doctor and that drove her and she proved him wrong,” he said.

O’Neal lived in an apartment near Hyde Park and loved dancing and trying new restaurants and seeing shows.

“She would always come and get my grandkids and take them to Chicago to special places for food and entertainment,” Tom O’Neal said.

Her older brother, Shawn, is a probation officer in LaPorte County. Her younger sister, Sharita, is a grade school teacher in LaPorte.

“She was a lovely person,” Shawn said.

O’Neal made sure she didn’t work Sundays in order to driver the 60 miles to spend time with her family and attend church at the Christian Fellowship Worship Center in LaPorte; she’s been a member since childhood.

“She was a very devoted Christian,” her father said, adding that she also was choir director at the church.

“I never thought of having to bury one of my kids before myself and that’s tough,” he said.

“She’s going to be missed and we love her so much.”