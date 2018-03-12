Met Opera fires James Levine, finding ‘credible evidence’ of sexual misconduct

In December, the Met said it was suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

“Mr. Levine will not be involved in any Met activities, including conducting scheduled performances at the Met this season,” the Met said in a statement at that time. The Met also appointed attorney Robert J. Cleary, a former U.S. attorney and the current head of the investigations practice at the Proskauer Rose law firm, to lead the investigation into the allegations that took place from the 1960s to 1980s. The move to suspend Levine came after the New York Post first reported that one of Levine’s accusers claimed he had sexual contact with Levine as a teenager. Met officials said they were launching an investigation. Then on Sunday, The New York Times reported similar accounts from two other men accusing Levine of sexual misconduct.

Levine was music director at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, from 1973 to 1993. Following the December revelations, Ravinia severed all ties with the maestro and issued a statement saying :