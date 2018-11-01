Metra, Amtrak service delayed after train hits vehicle on NW Side

Train service was resuming with delays after an Amtrak train hit a vehicle near the Edgebrook Metra station on the Northwest Side.

The train hit the vehicle at 7:44 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Caldwell, according to Chicago police. No injuries were reported.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said Hiawatha train No. 330 from Milwaukee to Chicago hit the rear bumper of a vehicle that was protruding over the tracks. That train was delayed by about 50 minutes because of the crash.

Outbound train No. 331, which was scheduled to depart from Union Station at 8:25 a.m., was also running about 40 minutes behind schedule, Magliari said. No other delays were anticipated.

Train service on Metra’s Milwaukee District North line was halted in both directions after the crash, according to service alerts from the transit agency. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., trains started moving again with “extensive” delays.