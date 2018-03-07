Metra BNSF service halted after train hits person near Riverside

A person was hit by a Metra train Wednesday afternoon near west suburban Riverside, bringing service on the BNSF Railway line to a halt.

The person was hit near the Riverside station by outbound BNSF train 1235, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

The train left Chicago about 2:30 p.m. and was running express to Downers Grove, where it was scheduled to arrive at 2:53 p.m. It was not scheduled to stop at Riverside.

BNSF service was halted in both directions as of 3 p.m., Reile said. Further details were not immediately available.