Metra BNSF, SWS, Heritage lines delayed for track repairs at Union Station

Three Metra train lines are operating with delays after concrete fell on several tracks at Union Station.

Tracks two, four and six at the station’s south concourse are out of service indefinitely until Amtrak maintenance crews can clean up the mess, a Metra spokesperson said.

The disruption means delays for the BNSF, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines, Metra said. Travelers are advised to check gate boards for track changes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.