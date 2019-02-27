Our Pledge To You

02/27/2019, 07:53am

Metra BNSF trains briefly delayed for semi-truck that struck bridge at Cicero

By Sun-Times Wire
Metra BNSF trains were briefly delayed Wednesday morning for a semi-truck that struck at bridge near Cicero Avenue.

The semi hit the bridge about 7:30 a.m. and halted trains in both directions, a Metra spokesman said. No one was injured.

Trains began moving again at 7:50 a.m. after the tracks were cleared, the spokesman said.

