Metra BNSF trains briefly delayed for semi-truck that struck bridge at Cicero

Metra BNSF trains were briefly delayed Wednesday morning for a semi-truck that struck at bridge near Cicero Avenue.

The semi hit the bridge about 7:30 a.m. and halted trains in both directions, a Metra spokesman said. No one was injured.

Trains began moving again at 7:50 a.m. after the tracks were cleared, the spokesman said.