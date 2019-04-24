Metra celebrates Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day with free rides

Metra is offering free rides Thursday for up to three children per fare-paying parent in honor of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

Celebrating its 26th year, the annual program exposes children to the work experiences of the adults in their lives, Metra said. By demonstrating the value of an education and the possibilities of the workforce, Metra said children will take steps towards defining and reaching their goals.

The program’s 2019 theme, Workforce Development For All, will focus on empowering young people to effect positive change within their communities, Metra said. Participants will learn how to show others that they can be relied upon and engage in discussions on the importance of developing workplace skills.

The free rides will hopefully lead to greater participation in the program.

“Offering our customers a free ride for their children will make it easier for them to participate in this event at their workplace,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.