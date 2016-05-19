Person struck by freight train in DuPage County

A female pedestrian was struck by a freight train Thursday afternoon in unincorporated DuPage County, between Naperville and Aurora.

The train struck a pedestrian about 1:30 p.m. on the BNSF Railway tracks near Old Eola Road in unincorporated Eola, according to Aurora police and Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, said BNSF spokesman Andy Williams. The train was empty at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities could not immediately provide additional information on the victim, a female of unknown age.

Outbound Metra BNSF train No. 1231, scheduled to to arrive in Aurora at 1:53 p.m., was temporarily stopped in Naperville after the incident, according to Metra. The train was back on the move again by 2:43 p.m., but was operating up to 75 minutes behind schedule and was to terminate at Route 59.

Train No. 1268, scheduled to depart Aurora at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 3:47 p.m., will originate from Route 59. Commuters at Aurora waiting to board that train will have to board train No. 1270, scheduled to depart Aurora at 3:20 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 4:44 p.m.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.