Person stuck by Metra Electric District train in Hazel Crest

A person was struck by a Metra Electric District train Thursday morning at the station in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Train 708 struck the female shortly after 8 a.m. at the Hazel Crest Metra Station in the 16900 block of Park Avenue, according to a Metra spokesman.

The female survived, but the extent of her injuries, if any, was not immediately known.

Train 708 was delayed about an hour and residual delays of 10-30 minutes continued on the line as of 9:45 a.m.