Metra Electric service halted after train hits pedestrian in Homewood

Service on the Metra Electric District line was halted after a train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning in south suburban Homewood.

Inbound Train 706, which departed from University Park at 7:25 a.m., hit the pedestrian about 7:30 a.m. near the Homewood station, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller. Train movement was stopped in both directions.

That train will not operate past Homewood, Miller said. The next inbound train will accommodate affected riders once trains start moving again.

Details about the person who was hit were not immediately available.