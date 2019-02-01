Metra Electric, South Shore lines suspended through Saturday

Service on Metra’s Electric District and South Shore lines will remain suspended through Saturday.

Service was nixed for the fourth day to allow the rail agency to address damage caused by the frigid weather conditions and a freight train derailment near Harvey on Wednesday, according to statements from Metra and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

The derailment damaged structures that support wires that power the Electric District Line, as well as two electrical substations that supply power to that portion of the track, Metra said in its statement. On top of that, the extreme cold damaged overhead wires along the line on Wednesday.

Saturday will mark the fourth day this week that trains on the Electric District Line are out of service, according to Metra, which will announce information about Sunday’s schedule on Saturday. Some riders may be able to use the Rock Island Line as an alternate on Saturday.

NICTD said service on the South Shore Line was being suspended “out of an abundance of caution,” according to its statement. Trains on the line could be up and running by Sunday, although “service is not a certainty at this time.”