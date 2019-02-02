Metra Electric to restore some service, South Shore Line to resume Sunday

Crews work on left over damage from a freight train derailment on the Metra Electric District line. | photo provided by Metra

Some Metra Electric trains and the South Shore Line are expected to resume service Sunday.

Metra Electric Line service will resume between Millennium Station and Kensington/115th Street and along the South Chicago Branch Sunday, according to Metra.

Service on lines that run farther south will remain suspended pending repairs to power line wires and electrical power supplies that were damaged Wednesday night by a freight train derailment, Metra said.

Customers south of Kensington may be able to use the Rock Island Line, Metra said.

The Chicago Transit Authority will accept Metra tickets on the Red Line, and Pace will accept Metra tickets on routes 352 Halsted, 353 River Oaks – Homewood and 359 Robbins/South Kedzie, Metra said.

South Shore Line train service will resume with westbound train 600. All trains are expected to operate on a normal schedule Sunday, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.