Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule until Friday

Crews work on left over damage from a freight train derailment on the Metra Electric District line. | photo provided by Metra

Metra Electric trains will run on a modified schedule through Friday as the agency continues to repair tracks damaged in a derailment.

A schedule posted to Metra’s website is in effect from Tuesday until Friday, the agency said in a statement.

The Electric line has suffered suspended or modified service since last Wednesday, when a deep freeze caused wire problems on the line.

Later that day, a freight train derailed near Harvey and damaged overhead wires and two electrical substations, Metra said.

Plans for weekend service will be announced on or before Friday, Metra said.