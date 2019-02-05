Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule until Friday
Metra Electric trains will run on a modified schedule through Friday as the agency continues to repair tracks damaged in a derailment.
A schedule posted to Metra’s website is in effect from Tuesday until Friday, the agency said in a statement.
The Electric line has suffered suspended or modified service since last Wednesday, when a deep freeze caused wire problems on the line.
Later that day, a freight train derailed near Harvey and damaged overhead wires and two electrical substations, Metra said.
Plans for weekend service will be announced on or before Friday, Metra said.