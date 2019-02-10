Metra Electric trains resume normal schedule Monday after week of repairs
Metra Electric trains will resume normal service Monday following over a week of suspended or modified schedules, the agency announced.
Crew have been working to repair damage caused by a Jan. 30 freight train derailment near Harvey. Overhead wires and two electrical substations were damaged.
Metra Electric trains were initially suspended earlier that day due to wire problems caused by a deep freeze that swept through the area.
Trains have been running on a modified schedule since Feb. 2.
🚨 UPDATE: Metra Electric will operate on a normal schedule on the entire line starting Monday, February 11th. Thank you for your patience as crews worked to restore service after a freight train derailment last week.
— Metra Electric (@metraMED) February 10, 2019