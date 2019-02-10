Metra Electric trains resume normal schedule Monday after week of repairs

Crews work on left over damage from a freight train derailment on the Metra Electric District line. | photo provided by Metra

Metra Electric trains will resume normal service Monday following over a week of suspended or modified schedules, the agency announced.

Crew have been working to repair damage caused by a Jan. 30 freight train derailment near Harvey. Overhead wires and two electrical substations were damaged.

Metra Electric trains were initially suspended earlier that day due to wire problems caused by a deep freeze that swept through the area.

Trains have been running on a modified schedule since Feb. 2.