Metra Electric trains suspended due to cold

Metra Electric service was suspended Wednesday morning due to freezing temperatures.

The cold was causing wire problems, Metra said in a statement. Service was suspended until further notice, Metra said.

The #803 train scheduled to arrive at University Park at 7:30 a.m. was reversing back to Millennium Station to release its passengers, Metra said.

Riders were told to consider the Rock Island line or Chicago Transit Authority as alternatives.

The CTA will honor Metra passes on the Red Line and the following bus routes: #71, #26, #28, #6, J14, #2 and #1, Metra said.