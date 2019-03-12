Metra to run extra trains for weekend St. Patrick’s Day events

The Plumber's Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Metra will increase service on multiple lines this weekend for Chicago’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Extra trains will operate Saturday on the BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines to accommodate riders headed to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, according to a service alert from Metra.

The Chicago River will be dyed green about 9 a.m. near Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, and the parade will step off at noon at Balbo and Columbus drives.

Extra trains will also run Sunday on the Rock Island Line to the South Side Irish Parade, Metra said.

The South Side Irish Parade will step off at noon from 103rd Street and Western Avenue and will proceed down Western to 115th Street.

Metra is asking riders not to bring backpacks or water bottles onto the trains all weekend. Alcohol will be prohibited on all trains on Saturday and on Rock Island trains on Sunday.

A full schedule of the service changes across the various lines is available on Metra’s website.