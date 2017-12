Metra offering $8 unlimited-ride passes for Dec. 23-25, Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Metra is offering $8 passes for unlimited travel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 and from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1.

The commuter rail agency also says that as many as three children 11 years old or younger will be able to ride free with adults through the end of December.

And Metra plans to hold the last train of the night from Chicago for New Year’s Eve festivities.