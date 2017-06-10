Metra plans fare hikes, service cuts, citing ‘worst financial crisis’

Metra is planning to raise fares and cut service in response to what it calls “the worst financial crisis for transit in Chicago since horse cars started operating” in the 1800s.

A 10-ride pass would cost 8 percent to 12.6 percent more, monthly passes would go up 4 percent to 8.4 percent, some weekend service would be lost on the Milwaukee District North Line, two rush-hour trains would be dropped on the North Central Line, the SouthWest Service and Rock Island District Line would see cuts, and service also could be affected on the Union Pacific and BNSF lines in 2018 under plans unveiled Friday that will be voted on in November.

