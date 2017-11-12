Metra raises fares, cuts service to close deficit in 2018 budget

Metra announced Friday it would increase fares for all its tickets while cutting some midday and weekend service to close a funding deficit in its 2018 budget.

The rail service’s board approved a $792.2 million operating budget for the new year, including the fare increases and trims in service, Metra said. The changes are expected to help close a $45 million funding gap.

The fares, set to take effect Feb. 1, 2018, will increase:

by 25 cents in all zones for one-way tickets;

between $4.25 and $7.75 for 10-ride tickets, depending on the zone;

between $9 and $12.50 for monthly passes, depending on the zone;

from $8 to $10 for weekend passes; and

by an undisclosed amount for reduced fair tickets and passes.

A small number of weekday trains will be cut down or eliminated on the North Central line, SouthWest line and Rock Island line, Metra said. Some weekend trains will be cut on the Milwaukee District North line.

The cuts mark the first time in Metra’s history that service has been reduced to close a deficit.