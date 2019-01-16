Metra officials Wednesday released a video of a train narrowly missing a police vehicle and two SUVs after a gate malfunctioned last fall in southwest suburban Mokena.
On Nov. 9, inbound Rock Island District Train 506 came close to striking the three vehicles about 8:45 a.m. at 191st Street in the southwest suburb when the crossing gates and lights failed to activate, according to Metra officials and Mokena police.
Mokena Police Officer Peter Stanglewicz — one of the drivers who just barely missed being struck by the train — captured the encounter on his dashcam.
That video was made public in late December and shows Stanglewicz veering off to a quick stop just before reaching the tracks where the train was barreling through at 52 miles per hour, according to Metra.
In a review of the incident released Wednesday, Metra said the problem was caused by an electrical short in the crossing gate.
At the time the gate malfunctioned, a signal maintainer was already nearby addressing a track signal issue that had been improperly signaling conductors to halt at a place they didn’t normally stop, Metra said.
After the near-miss, trains were immediately prevented from going through the intersection without first stopping and having a conductor get off and check the crossing. The signal issue was fixed by 3:40 p.m. that day, Metra said.
Metra released video footage of Train 506, and four other trains that passed through the the 191st Street intersection that morning.