Freight train derailment delays Metra SouthWest service

Trains on Metra’s SouthWest service experienced cancelations and delays Friday evening following a freight train derailment on the South Side.

The freight train derailment happened near 40th Street before 5 p.m., according to Metra’s website.

Metra canceled a train scheduled to leave Union Station at 6:58 p.m. Commuters were advised to use the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor lines as alternatives.

No one was injured in the derailment, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Cmdr. Frank Velez.