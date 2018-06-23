Metra to add extra trains for Pride Parade

Additional Metra trains will be running on Sunday to accommodate crowds attending the 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade.

Extra trains have been added on the four busiest lines – BNSF, UP North, UP Northwest and UP West – and other lines will have an increased seating capacity, according to Metra.

The parade kicks off at noon near Montrose Avenue and Broadway Street in the Uptown neighborhood and ends at the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Cannon Drive in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood. The route can be accessed from all five downtown Metra stations; Chicago Union Station, Ogilvie Transportation Center, Millennium Station, Van Buren Street Station and LaSalle Street Station, said Metra.

Metra has teamed up with Uber for discounted rides from train stations to the parade. New users who download the rideshare app can get $15 off their first ride with the promotional code METRA2018, according to Metra.

A weekend Metra pass will also be offered with unlimited rides Saturday and Sunday for $10. The pass can be purchased on the train or through the Ventra app.