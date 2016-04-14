Metra to close Bensenville Station ticket office

Metra will close the ticket office Friday at its northwest suburban Bensenville Station on the Milwaukee District / West Line.

Riders who use the Bensenville Station after Friday will be able to purchase a one-way paper ticket onboard at no extra cost, according to a statement from Metra.

Amtrak recently closed its ticket office, which sold both Metra and Amtrak tickets, at the Glenview Station on the Milwaukee District / North Line, Metra said. The station serves 1,124 weekday morning passengers compared to Bensenville’s 294 passengers, so Metra will reassign the ticket agent from Bensenville to Glenview on May 9.

Riders can also buy tickets from an agent or vending machine at all five downtown stations online at http://www.metrarail.com. Mobile tickets are also available on the Metra app.