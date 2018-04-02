Metra to stop selling tickets on website in June

Metra announced Monday morning that it would stop selling tickets on its website in June

As a result of declining use and efforts to cut costs, Metra will end the Ticket-by-Internet program, which currently allows riders to buy monthly passes and 10-ride tickets on Metra’s website. The last day to buy a monthly pass through the website is June 20, while the last day to purchase a 10-ride ticket will be June 30, Metra said.

Customers will still be able to buy tickets using the Ventra app, as well as from ticket agents and ticket vending machines, Metra said.

“We understand this change will inconvenience some Metra customers,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement. “However, we are trying to find efficiencies wherever we can, and we still offer several other sales channels, including the convenient Ventra App.”

Metra started selling tickets on its website in 2009. However, sales of 10-ride tickets and monthly tickets have steadily declined since peaking in 2011 and 2014, respectively, Metra said.

Ending the program will allow Metra to save roughly $144,000 in annual website hosting and maintenance costs, as well as interface support costs. In addition, it will allow the commuter railroad to avoid $70,000 in required credit card security upgrades this year, and $240,000 in costs that would be associated with converting the website sales channel to its new revenue accounting system, Metra said.