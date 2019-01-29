Metra to use modified schedules Wednesday

Metra will run on a modified schedule Wednesday because of the cold weather. | AP file photo

Metra will modify the schedule of most of its lines Wednesday due to the expected extreme cold weather.

The modified schedules can be found online. They apply to all lines except the Heritage Corridor.

Trains will operate with restricted speed when temperatures reach zero degrees or lower, Metra said.

On Monday, trains operated an average of 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, Metra said.

Temperatures will feel like 15 to 30 degrees below zero on Tuesday before plunging further overnight to “extremely dangerous” levels of 40 to 50 degrees below zero, the National Weather Service is forecasting.