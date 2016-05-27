Metra train derails near Union Station

A Metra train derailed just before rush hour Friday near Union Station, causing extensive delays and closing Canal Street at the crossing just south of Kinzie. | John O'Neill/Sun-Times

A Metra train derailed Friday afternoon as it approached Union Station, causing delays on multiple lines.

The train derailed at 3:10 p.m. at Canal Street just north of Union Station on the Milwaukee District North line, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

The derailment caused delays of up to 45 minutes during rush hour.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Metra crews pulled the derailed train back from the intersection, clearing space to open two tracks and allowing trains through, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

This evening, crews will begin work to re-rail the train after rush hours service reduces congestion, Reile said.

The train was carrying no passengers and no injuries were reported, Gillis said.

Riders are encouraged to visit Metra’s website for delay updates.