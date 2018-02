Metra train strikes van on Northwest Side; 2 seriously injured

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday evening when a Metra train struck a van in the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. near West Medill Avenue and North Neva Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were seriously injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment, the fire department said.

More details weren’t immediately available.