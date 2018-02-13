Metra trains halted after UP engine derails near Western

Trains on several Metra lines were halted after a Union Pacific engine derailed Tuesday afternoon near a West Side rail yard.

The Union Pacific switch engine was transporting cars from Ogilvie Transportation Center to a yard near Western Avenue when it derailed about 12:15 p.m. as it was entering the yard, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile. The engine itself was past the switch when it derailed, but the cars it was pulling were blocking the switch.

Train movement on the North Central, Milwaukee District North and Milwaukee District West lines was halted while crews worked to remove the cars, Reile said.

The switch was not damaged in the derailment and the tracks were expected to be clear within an hour, Reile said about 12:45 p.m. The derailment was not expected to impact Tuesday’s evening commute.