Metra UP-North trains delayed after person arrested at Evanston station

A person was arrested at a Metra station Wednesday morning in north suburban Evanston, prompting delays on the Union Pacific-North Line.

Evanston officers assisted the Wilmette and Kenilworth police departments with an arrest at the Central Street train station shortly before 6 a.m., according to a statement from Evanston police. Police said there were “no major injuries.”

Wilmette officers remained at the station conducting a follow-up investigation, Evanston police said.

Trains on the UP-North line were running up to 25 minutes behind schedule because of the police activity, according to service alerts from Metra.

Further details were not immediately available.