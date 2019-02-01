Metra UP-North trains halted in Highland Park for person struck
Metra trains were halted Friday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a train on the Union Pacific North line in Highland Park.
Inbound and outbound trains were halted near the Highland Park station in the northern suburb, Metra announced.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a UP-N train about 5 p.m. near the station, Metra spokeswoman Katie Sahlstrom said.
Additional information was not immediately released.
