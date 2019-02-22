Metra UP-NW train hits empty vehicle near Norwood Park

Metra trains were halted Friday evening for an unoccupied vehicle struck by a train near the Norwood Park station.

The empty vehicle was struck about 6:30 p.m. on Harlem Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No one was hurt.

Trains began moving again after 8 p.m., according to Metra.

A pedestrian was hit by a train earlier in the day on the Metra Electric Line on the South Side.