Metra UP-NW train hits empty vehicle near Norwood Park
Metra trains were halted Friday evening for an unoccupied vehicle struck by a train near the Norwood Park station.
The empty vehicle was struck about 6:30 p.m. on Harlem Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No one was hurt.
Trains began moving again after 8 p.m., according to Metra.
A pedestrian was hit by a train earlier in the day on the Metra Electric Line on the South Side.
Metra Alert UP-NW – Inbound and outbound train movement remains halted near Norwood park, a vehicle struck by train #651(update)
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) February 23, 2019