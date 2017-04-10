Union Pacific trains halted after fatal crash with car in Norwood Park

A woman was killed when a Metra train struck a vehicle on the Northwest Side on Wednesday afternoon. | NVP video

A woman was killed and “extensive delays” are expected on Metra’s Union Pacific-Northwest and North lines after a train struck a vehicle on the Northwest Side on Wednesday afternoon.

UP-NW train 650, scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Station at 4:59 p.m., struck a vehicle about 4:50 p.m. near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to an alert on Metra’s website.

The 25-year-old woman driving the car was killed, according to Fire Media Affairs. No one else was in the car, and no one on the train was injured.

The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene about 5 p.m. responding to the crash, Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford said.

All outbound trains will not depart Chicago Ogilvie Transportation Center until about 6:30 p.m., Metra said. Inbound train 652, scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie at 5:38 p.m., was running about 35 minutes behind.

UP-North train 347, scheduled to leave Ogilvie at at 5:21 p.m.; and train 354, scheduled to depart Winnetka at 6:10 p.m., will not operate Wednesday evening, Metra said.

Train 356 will accommodate inbound passengers; while trains 349, 351, and 353 will accommodate outbound passengers at intermediate stops. Riders should listen to platform announcements for the location of the trains.

All inbound and outbound UP-NW trains will also be delayed. The duration is unknown, but “extensive delays are expected,” according to Metra.

The CTA Blue Line will honor Metra tickets for all stops except O’Hare until further notice.