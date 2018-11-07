Cameron “Cam” Davis will fill Bradford vacancy at MWRD

Cameron “Cam” Davis has been elected Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner, defeating Geoffrey Cubbage and filling the vacant seat formerly held by the late Tim Bradford.

When Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Tim Bradford died on Dec. 1, 2017 –– three days before the Dec. 4 primary candidate-filing deadline –– Cook County Clerk David Orr and the State’s Attorney’s Office opted for a write-in election, and Davis and Cubbage earned their nominations by campaigning as write-in candidates.

Republicans did not have a candidate in the mix, but three days after the primary, Rauner appointed David Walsh to fill the vacancy. The dispute over whether the position was subject to an election or an appointment triggered a legal battle that ultimately left the decision in the hands of voters.

The Sun-Times endorsed Davis for the seat, citing his experience with “more than 30 years working on water issues as a litigating attorney, environmental policy expert, a law professor, president and CEO of the Alliance for the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes point person in the Obama administration.”