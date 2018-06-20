Burglar targets Mexican restaurants on NW Side

Police are investigating nine burglaries this month at Mexican restaurants across Chicago’s Northwest Side.

In each instance, someone has gained entry to a restaurant by breaking the window of the front door and stealing cash from within, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The suspect was described as a man between 25 and 30 years old and weighing 125 to 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a baseball cap and driving a white SUV.

The break-ins have occurred:

Between 6:30 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. June 2 in the 3700 block of West North Avenue;

At 6:32 a.m. June 2 in the 4000 block of West North Avenue;

At 12:57 a.m. June 4 in the 5200 block of West Grand;

At 3:30 a.m. June 14 in the 5600 block of West Irving Park;

At 3:51 a.m. June 14 in the 2700 block of West Central;

At 4:18 a.m. June 14 in the 6000 block of West Grand;

At 10 p.m. June 16 in the 5700 block of West Belmont;

At 4:07 a.m. June 17 in the 5400 block of West Belmont; and

Between 12:01 a.m. and 9 a.m. June 17 in the 2300 block of North Cicero.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.