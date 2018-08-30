Man extradited from Mexico to face murder charge in 1994 Logan Square shooting

A 43-year-old man was extradited this week from Mexico to face a murder charge more than 24 years after a fatal shooting in Logan Square.

Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday that Oscar Hernandez left the country and never returned after he allegedly killed 19-year-old Armand Browning, a college freshman visiting the city from California.

Hernandez was one of two people to throw gang signs and yell gang slogans at Browning in the late afternoon on April 4, 1994, prosecutors said at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

When the pair walked up to Browning, who was sitting in a car in the 3900 block of West Wabansia Avenue, Hernandez took out a gun and opened fire, prosecutors alleged. The front passenger window and the windshield were both shattered as a bullet struck Browning and lodged in his head.

Browning was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died later that day, prosecutors said. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the head in a homicide.

There were multiple witnesses to the shooting, two of which identified Hernandez as the shooter, according to prosecutors. Detectives learned Hernandez was living in an apartment at the same address as the crime scene, but later found out he fled for Mexico.

A warrant for Hernandez’s arrest was issued in 2015, and he was located and brought to Chicago on Thursday, authorities said.

Hernandez was denied bail at his initial court appearance on Friday as he faces one count of first-degree murder.