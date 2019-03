Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing an alleged R. Kelly victim, speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after the R&B singer entered a not guilty plea to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors have charged Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud. He has been placed under arrest.

