Avenatti expects to be ‘fully exonerated’

Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is also facing possible embezzlement charges in a separate case in California. | Getty Images

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti says he is confident he will be “fully exonerated” of federal extortion and bank and wire fraud charges.

He told reporters late Monday he will “never stop fighting the good fight” against powerful people and corporations.

Avenatti spoke after appearing in federal court on extortion charges. He was released on $300,000 bond.

Avenatti was arrested earlier Monday after federal authorities accused him of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike. He allegedly threatened to hold a news conference and release damaging allegations against the company if Nike didn’t pay him up to $25 million.

Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2019

Avenatti also faces federal bank and wire fraud charges in Los Angeles. He’s accused of embezzling a client’s money to pay his own expenses and making false representations to a bank.