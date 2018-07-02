Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, says he’ll put family first

| AP file photo

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, who once said he would do anything to protect the president, says in an ABC News interview that he now puts “family and country first.”

Michael Cohen also told George Stephanopoulos that he would defer to his new lawyer, Guy Petrillo, if federal prosecutors charge him with anything in their investigation. FBI agents raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in April as part of a probe into his business dealings.

Cohen added that he is not a “villain of this story” and will “not be a punching bag” as part of anyone’s “defense strategy.”

Cohen was Trump’s longtime fixer and a key player in the Trump Organization. He spoke to Stephanopoulos in an off-camera interview over the weekend and the details were released on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday.

