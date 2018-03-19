Michael Ferro stepping down from tronc board as firm prepares to sell LA Times

The parent company of the Chicago Tribune has a new chairman.

Justin Dearborn, CEO of tronc, has been named chairman of the board. Michael W. Ferro Jr. is retiring from the board.

Ferro, the former majority owner of the Chicago Sun-Times’ parent company who then bought a $44.4 million stake in Tribune Publishing and renamed the company tronc, is leaving as the firm is set to close on the $500 million sale of the Los Angeles Times to local ownership.

A company statement said Ferro has discussed with his board members and the management team his desire to retire as chairman after the Times is sold.

“Michael retires having created considerable shareholder value for the company in just two years as chairman of the board,” Dearborn said in a prepared statement released Monday. “Prior to Michael being elected Chairman in 2016, the company had a market capitalization of approximately $200 million, $41 million of cash on hand and nearly $500 million of debt and pension liability as compared to a market capitalization today that represents a more than 300% improvement, a greater than 400% improvement in cash at the end of 2017 and significantly lower debt. Additionally, the California News Group transaction he engineered for $500 million in cash plus the assumption of $90 million in pension obligations leaves the company in its strongest financial position in more than a decade. We look forward to Michael’s continued support as an investor and wish him the best in his retirement.”

“I want to thank everyone who worked so hard over the last two years creating great journalism, strengthening the company’s financial position and delivering significant value for shareholders,” said Michael Ferro in the same company statement. “I am confident that under the leadership of Justin and the rest of the board and management team tronc will continue to deliver value for investors while executing the plan for digital transformation.”

It was announced last month that tronc had reached a deal to sell the Los Angeles Times, The San Diego Union-Tribune and various titles in the California News Group to Nant Capital, LLC.

Dearborn became tronc CEO in February 2016.