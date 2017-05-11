Mueller has enough evidence to charge Michael Flynn: report

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has enough evidence to charge former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the investigation into Russia influencing the 2016 presidential election, NBC News is reporting. | AP file photo

Special counsel Robert Mueller has enough evidence to charge former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the investigation into Russia influencing the 2016 presidential election, NBC News is reporting.

Flynn’s work as a lobbyist is under scrutiny. Citing unnamed sources, NBC News reports investigators are probing whether Flynn laundered money, lied to federal agents about his foreign contacts, as well as wether Flynn tried to help move a rival of Turkish President Recep Erdogan from the U.S. to Turkey in exchange for money.

Mueller’s team filed its first charges last week against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former business partner Rick Gates. And former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pled guilty to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Russians.