2 handed gun charges after S. Side raid

Two men were charged with illegally having guns following a raid of their Englewood apartment.

Michael Fields, 30, and Lajuan Fields, 31, were each charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Officers executed a search warrant on the home in the 6800 block of South Lafayette Avenue and recovered four guns, ammunition and drugs, police said.

Lajuan Fields also faces a felony drug charge.

Both are scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday.