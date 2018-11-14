Noble charter schools founder stepping down over ‘inappropriate behavior’

Michael Milkie, CEO of Noble Network of Charter Schools, will step down at year's end. | Rich Hein / Sun-Times

The founder of Chicago’s Noble Network of Charter schools is stepping down in December because of “a pattern of inappropriate behavior” that the publicly funded, privately run chain has an outside law firm investigating, a school spokesman said Wednesday.

Michael Milkie, who with his wife Tonya started what’s now the largest charter high school chain in Chicago, suddenly announced his retirement a week ago.

In a written statement, a Noble spokesman said: “In October of this year, it became clear to Michael Milkie’s direct reports, then-President Constance Jones and Head of Schools Ellen Metz, that he had a pattern of inappropriate behavior across several incidents, including hand-holding and an instance of slow-dancing with an alumna. Based upon this pattern, Ms. Jones and Ms. Metz voiced a lack of confidence in Mr. Milkie’s leadership. When confronted with this information, Mr. Milkie chose to retire. At no point did Noble leadership have knowledge of allegations that required mandated reporting, nor that were criminal in nature.”

Noble has hired a law firm to conduct “a full investigation of the scope of Mr. Milkie’s conduct,” the spokesman said, who declined to speak on Milkie’s behalf.

On Nov. 6, Allan Muchin, Noble’s board president, said in an email to the charter network’s staff that Milkie would step down at the end of December after 20 years heading Noble, which currently has about 12,000 students.

“Given the circumstances involved in his decision, we think this is best for Noble as well,” Muchin, who along with several other board members have Noble schools named for them, wrote. “The board intends to further review this situation.”

Noble’s president, Constance Jones, will take over as chief executive officer, Muchin wrote.

The current five-year contract Noble has with the Chicago Public Schools expires in June and is up for renewal, with a hearing held at CPS Tuesday evening.

Milkie and his wife were CPS teachers when they started the first of what’s now 18 charter high schools, Noble Street College Prep, in West Town in 1999. Presented as an alternative to traditional public schools, they said their aim was to use innovative techniques and cut through CPS’ bureaucracy to provide a better education.

The rapidly growing chain has developed a reputation for strict discipline and for helping students from low-income families get into college, especially undocumented students.

As faculty at some charter schools in Chicago have joined a union that’s now a part of the powerful Chicago Teachers Union, Noble’s teachers have tried unsuccessfully to organize.

READ MORE

• Noble tried to poach from other charter schools, not just CPS, April 2, 2017

• Noble disciplined 7 staffers for postcards, then gave one a raise, March 30, 2017