About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire

Authorities say over two dozen dogs are believed to have died in the early-morning fire in western Michigan. | Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early-morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.

The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. Friday at Storm’s Ahead Kennels in Muskegon County’s Fruitport Township.

The township’s Public Safety Director Brian Michelli tells The Muskegon Chronicle that there was “no ability to do a rescue.” Michelli says the kennel’s owners who live on the property noticed the fire but that the kennel was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Michelli says the kennel was full. Area schools have spring break next week and some dogs had been dropped off as families left town. He tells WOOD-TV that the kennel was contacting dog owners Friday.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known.