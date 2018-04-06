Michigan to close Flint’s free bottled water sites

Water distribution employee Albrey Kirkland places water cases into the back of a pickup at a water distribution center on North Franklin Avenue on Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Flint, Mich. The state will no longer supply the City of Flint bottled water due to results of Flint's water quality testing below action levels of the federal Lead and Copper Rule. The remaining four water distribution centers will operate until current supply of state-funded bottles run out. Access and functional need deliveries will also close once water supply is out. (Bronte Wittpenn /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has announced that the four remaining free bottled water stations in Flint are closing.

The Friday statement comes with an update that the city’s water has tested below the federal lead and copper limit of 15 parts per billion for about two years. The first three months of 2018 recorded levels of 4 ppb.

In a letter, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver urged state officials to keep the sites open. The state began closing them last summer.

Lead levels in Flint’s water supply first dipped below the federal limit in 2016. On Thursday, Snyder released Flint from six years of state oversight.

Flint’s water system was contaminated by lead in 2014 and 2015 because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn’t properly treated.