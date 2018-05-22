Madigan denies retaliation; Cassidy says it’s an effort to ‘discredit’ her

In a hand-delivered letter, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan on Tuesday denied retaliating against State Rep. Kelly Cassidy who was among the first to criticize the speaker’s handling of sexual harassment allegations — a move Cassidy says was done to try to “discredit” her.

Despite Madigan’s denial, the North Side Democrat said Tuesday she’s receiving an outpouring of support.

“I can’t walk five feet without someone, a staff member, a lobbyist, another member, grabbing me, hugging me and saying, ‘Thank you for doing what we can’t do,'” Cassidy said.

BACKGROUND:

Retaliation? State rep says questioning Madigan on harassment cost her job

Madigan fires longtime aide after sexual harassment complaints

Cassidy, who worked part-time for the Cook County Sheriff’s office, went public Monday with allegations that she endured retaliation — with an employment check-in from Madigan’s chief of staff Tim Mapes just days after she criticized the longtime speaker.

Cassidy also said state Rep. Bob Rita, a longtime Madigan ally, questioned how she could oppose a bill supported by her “boss,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. The sheriff’s office has said Cassidy resigned because she opposed a bill the sheriff’s office had been strongly pushing — a measure that would place inmates on the sex offender registry upon release if they expose themselves or masturbate in front of female staffers more than two times.

But in a letter given to Cassidy on Tuesday, Madigan wrote that he didn’t take actions to “interfere” with her employment — saying he also didn’t direct anyone else to do so.

“I have no idea why you feel that I am somehow retaliating against you as a result of your criticisms, particularly given that I agreed to your requests for an outside counsel and an independent review,” Madigan wrote.

“As for Representative Rita’s bill, no one in my office had discussed this specific bill with him, so I cannot comment on his concerns about your opposition to the legislation,” Madigan wrote in the letter, which was also sent to all House Democratic members.

Cassidy called the denial the “discredit-the-target portion of the program.”

She said the letter is “missing the forest for the trees.”

“The point is not my opposition to the bill, which was no secret to them and certainly wasn’t a problem for them until Bob Rita did this,” Cassidy said .”He took the bill to come after me. He doesn’t care about the sheriff or this bill. He doesn’t work in that arena. He doesn’t do criminal justice stuff. I think the more we focus on that, the more we miss the reality.”

Cassidy said it doesn’t matter whether the speaker directed actions, but it is representative of a culture within his organization.

In February, a lawyer for political consultant Alaina Hampton sent a “cease and desist” letter to a man whom the believed was trying to find “dirt” on Hampton — the woman whose sexual harassment allegations led Madigan to fire a longtime aide who is the brother of the ward’s alderman. Jack Hynes, the man in question, called it a “casual conversation” and denied that he acted on behalf of anyone, especially the speaker or his staff.

But Cassidy said “this is how this works.”

“This is what happens. People close to him take action. We’ve seen it time and time and time again,” Cassidy said. “So for him to say that he didn’t do it, I think is irrelevant.”