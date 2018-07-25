Pompeo: US won’t recognize Crimea annexation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and will continue to insist that Ukraine's territorial integrity be restored. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and will continue to insist that Ukraine’s territorial integrity be restored.

In a statement released Wednesday by the State Department, Pompeo said the U.S. will hold to its long-standing principle of refusing to recognize Kremlin claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force, in violation of international law. He called for Russia to respect principles and “end its occupation of Crimea.”

The statement was released shortly before Pompeo was to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he is expected to face tough questioning about President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.